MAHOMET — George J. Sundy Jr., 85, of Mahomet passed away peacefully on Sunday (May 2, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, with his loving wife at his side.
George was born April 22, 1936, in Nanticoke, Pa., the only son of the late George and Stella (Budurka) Sundy. George married Stella Miechur on May 21, 1966, in Easton, Pa., and she survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Sharon Ferrell (Jeff) of Lincoln, Calif.; son, George III of Champaign; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ferrell, Ivey Ferrell, James Ferrell and Vivian Ferrell; two new nephews, Louis Kasnicki and Randy Kasnicki of Nanticoke; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy Kasnicki.
George received a bachelor of science degree in material science from Penn State University. Upon graduating, George began his career with Bethlehem Steel Corporation in their research section. He later took a position with Flo-Con Systems, now Vesuvius, in Champaign; he was retired from Vesuvius. George was well known in the steelmaking industry for his knowledge and expertise in high-temperature refractories. This led him to travel to Canada, China, Japan, Mexico and Venezuela, along with many places in the U.S.
He was a proud member of the Penn State Alumni Association, American Ceramic Society and American Iron and Steel Institute. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahomet.
George enjoyed fishing, including a yearly trip to Canada with the refractory guys; playing double-deck pinochle; cheering for his Penn State Nittany Lions (especially football); and embracing his Polish heritage. Later in life, George enjoyed attending the Indianapolis 500, Brickyard 400 and Formula 1 races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. The family wishes to thank the staff at Carle Foundation Hospital, Cornbelt Fire and Rescue and University Rehabilitation Center.
A visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet, IL 61853, on Monday, May 10, from 9 to 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 10 a.m. George will be interred at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, with his services.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.