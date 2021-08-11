George Vermillion Aug 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEWMAN — George Vermillion, 85, died at 11:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 9, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.As per his wishes, no services will be held. Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos