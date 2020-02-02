URBANA — Georgeann Jones, 91, of Urbana passed away at 4:23 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Pastor Jeff Stahl will officiate. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A private family graveside will take place at Friends Creek cemetery in Argenta.
Georgeann was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Decatur, the only child of George and Dorothy (Kile) Hall. They preceded her in death.
On Sept. 11, 1949, Georgeann married Benjamin Angus Jones Jr. at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur. He passed away on Sept. 21, 2015.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Daniel) Kepple of Spring Grove and Ruth (Robert) Sommers of Reno, Nev.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Georgeann earned her Registered Nursing Degree at Decatur and Macon County Hospital; she was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Urbana.
She was a wonderful seamstress and quilter. She also enjoyed playing the piano.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Georgeann’s honor to United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church in Urbana.
