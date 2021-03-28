PHILO — Georges P. LeFaivre was born April 26, 1942, in St. Louis and was adopted by his loving parents, Maggie and E.J. LeFaivre, as an infant.
He had two older sisters (Constance Hughes and Anne Mae Hopley), who were also adopted, and seven younger siblings (James Hughes, Kevin Hughes, Evans Hughes, Jeffrey Hughes, Cynthia Harris, Jon Hughes and Christopher Hughes).
He grew up in Grafton on the banks of the Illinois River, his happy place. He started fishing when he was 4. He had his own boat and motor by the age of 10, starting his own fishing business running trout lines before and after school. He grew up with a love of sports and the outdoors and a rowdy gang of friends.
Upon graduation from Jersey Community High school in 1960, he attended Illinois State University for a year before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1962. He earned his Associate in Science degree while serving for four years in the military. Using the GI Bill, he attended SIU Carbondale and thoroughly enjoyed his experience with his roommate David “Animal” Raftis, graduating in 1968 with his Bachelor of Science in Education.
While in Carbondale, he met the love of his life, Mary Helen Hagen, through a chance meeting with his childhood friend Don Summers.
Continuing his education, he moved to New Orleans to attend Tulane University, while keeping his best friend, Gail Gisy, company as he attended law school. He graduated with his graduate degree in Guidance in 1972.
The early part of his teaching and coaching career was in Southern Illinois at Alton High School, Virginia High School and Greenfield High School. In 1979, Mr. LeFaivre started his 26-year career at Unity High School as a guidance counselor, multi-sport coach and driver’s-education instructor. He was also a dedicated football coach at Centennial High School, while being a volunteer coach for his children at St. Thomas School.
In August 1970, in the middle of two-a-days, Georges was united in wedlock to Mary Helen Hagen. They created an awesome family with four amazing children, Georges II (Missy), Jacques (Natalie), Danielle and Gabrielle, always imparting little pieces of knowledge. He was the proudest grandfather to eight beautiful grandchildren, Keira, Evan, Arianna, Jocelyn, Jackson, Darien, Olivia and Xavier, always teaching them and coaching them through life.
He proudly served as a reservist with the 183rd Fighter Wing Air National Guard unit in Springfield for 16 years and was an avid Ducks Unlimited and Friends of Sanganois Supporter and gun-raffle winner. He loved to spend his time tormenting his wife, hunting ducks, leaving church right after communion, coaching anyone and everyone, being out on his boat, training his beloved puppies, reading and taking his family out to lunch.
His courageous, hard-fought three-year battle with cancer ended March 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife; four children; eight grandchildren; three siblings, Jeff Hughes, Cindy Harris (Art) and Jon Hughes (Donna); his niece, Margaret Ann Voke (Nick); Don and Lori Summers; Bill and Cathie Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
