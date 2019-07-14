RANTOUL — Georgetta C. Royalty, 97, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday evening (July 10, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.
She was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Dale, Ind., a daughter of Simon and Eleanor (Koenig) Wahl. She married Amel Royalty in 1941. He preceded her in death Sept. 24, 2002.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Pikor of Rantoul; two brothers, James (Doretha) Wahl of Ferdinand, Ind., and Bernard “Shug” Wahl of Green Castle, Ind.; five grandchildren, Todd Pikor, Michelle Bagaason, Lynn VanDyke, Susan (Richard) Hosman and Christina (Rafael) Canas; and 13 great-grandchildren, Ella, Clara, Casey, Jake, Devan, Doug, Lauryn, Darius, Shae, Matthew, Christian, Andrea and Kayla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Douglas; a daughter, Carmen; and 13 brothers and sisters.
Georgetta was a supervisor in the cafeteria at Maplewood School, Rantoul. She loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting and baking. She was a longtime member of St. Malachy Catholic Church.
Memorials may be made to the Henry J. Smith Trust Fund.