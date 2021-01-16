DANVILLE — Georgia Hawker, 87, of Danville died at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Danville.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville. Father Bo Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Westville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville. Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, is in charge of arrangements.