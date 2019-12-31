GIFFORD — Georgia Irene Hillery, 91, of Gifford passed away at 2:58 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation 30 minutes prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will be in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer.
Georgia was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Homer, a daughter of Arthur and Velma (Campbell) Hillery.
Survivors include a brother, Herman Hillery (Dee) of Knoxville; two sisters, Irlas Hobson of Manteno and Mildred Wolf of Homer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James and Charles; a sister, Opal; a sister-in-law, Mary; and two brothers-in-law, Dale and Jack.
Georgia graduated from Homer High School and worked for Outlook Tuberculosis Sanitorium in Urbana. She retired from Champaign County Nursing Home in 1990 after 32 years. She attended Quest Church: A Community of Grace in Urbana, and her lifelong passion was serving others.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.