URBANA — Georgia Sue (McPherson) Kneller, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday (March 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, at the age of 76.
A private commemoration was held with family on Sunday, March 28, in Urbana.
She was born Sept. 1, 1944, at Marion General, Marion, Ind., the daughter of Paul and Beatrice (Gray) McPherson. Georgia graduated from Silver Lake High School, Ind., in 1962, where she excelled in myriad activities including academics, cheerleading, band, twirling, swing choir and the National Honor Society. She graduated from State Beauty College in Marion in 1963.
Georgia married Stephen Kneller of Silver Lake on Aug. 25, 1963, in Gas City, Ind., and they embarked on a 57.5-year journey of love and devotion.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Kneller of Urbana; three sons, Rod (Jacqueline) Kneller of Springfield, Greg (Melissa) Kneller of Champaign and Jeff (Pam) Kneller of Philo; 11 grandchildren, Brianna (Gerardo) Perez, Jack (Gina) Kneller, Mahala Kneller, Blaine (Jordan) Kneller, Sophia Steele, Celina (Daniel) Hirstein, Aidan Kneller, Jude Kneller, Ava Kneller, Charlie Kneller and Aaron Kneller; 10 great-grandchildren, Thomas Perez, Paul Perez, Bruno Perez, Jack Kneller, Emilio Perez, Penelope Kneller, Bella Steele, Luna Perez, Everett Kneller and Vince Kneller; a sister, Nanette Wilkins of Gas City; a sister-in-law, Barbara Comer of Hoagland; four nephews, Richard (Leslie) Wilkins and children, Bret (Stephanie) Comer and children, Bart (Lindsay) Comer and daughter and Gabe (Amanda) Wilkins and children; and a niece, Erin (Josh) Worden and children. These are the jewels in Georgia’s crown.
Georgia’s lifelong passion to know, love and worship her Lord Jesus Christ with her mind, body and spirit was foundational to her activities, parenting and relationships. She led high school youth groups with her husband in both Athens, Ga., and Urbana.
Georgia’s favorite expression of worship was in dance, and she is dancing once again. She was also a facilitator with Life Skills International, involved with Women's Ministries and Women’s Aglow and was local chairperson of the “I Found It” campaign.
Georgia survived more than her share of health-related hardships with grace and fortitude, always praising God and sharing her joy and zest for life with her family. She was a hydro-warrior mom.
She was an avid reader who invested deeply in Bible study. Georgia often entertained her family at home and shared with them her condo in Ormond Beach, Fla. She simply lavished affection on them.
She created a beautiful life with her husband, who meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed, for a piece of who we are has gone before us.