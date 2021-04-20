RANTOUL — It is with great sorrow and sadness that the family announces the passing of Gerald Abram.
Gerald Abram, 90, of Rantoul passed away peacefully on Wednesday (April 14, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1930, in Jackson, Miss., to Oscar and Mary (Cobbs) Gordon. Gerald lived in Magnolia, Miss., until the age of 7. Her family then moved to New Orleans. After attending various grade schools, Gerald attended the private school of Gilbert Academy for her high school years. While on the girl’s basketball team at Gilbert, her team won the girls state championship.
On many occasions, Gerald would watch her mother, Mary, while she prepared the family’s meals. Gerald began working at the age of 12 at a famous restaurant to help with her expenses at Gilbert Academy.
Several years later, she met and consequently married Johnny L. Abram Sr. To this union was born three daughters, Jean Abram Curry, Joyce Abram and Barbara Abram, and one son, Johnny L Abram Jr. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Robert Walker Jr., Richard Curry Jr., Taria Abram, Krystyn Abram and Johnny Abram III; great-grandchildren, Taylor Curry and MacKenzie Abram; great-great-grandson, Zhi’an Howard; and one brother, Emory B. Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Abram Sr.; parents; sisters, Rose Allen, Doris Bowman and Vivian Gordon; and brothers, T.B. Gordon, Samuel Byrd Gordon, Oscar Gordon Jr. and Walter Gordon.
She was always welcoming and kind to strangers and willing to open her home to them. She was a fabulous cook and always enjoyed seeing you eat what she had prepared for you. She could bake and cook anything you might desire.
While driving her grandkids to school, she would give rides to other children she saw waking in the cold. That was the heart of her. Often, other children would seek her counsel. All her children’s classes would love it when it was Mrs. Abram’s turn for “snack day." That was because she prepared homemade treats, usually with fresh-squeezed orange juice.
Mrs. Gerald Abram has a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly and will miss her terribly.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. immediately after the visitation, with Pastor Otis Evans officiating. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville.
The family is so very appreciative and grateful for the incredible, sensitive and thoughtful care and support provided by the Carle Foundation Hospital Palliative Medicine Group and Carle Hospice Group.