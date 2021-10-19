CHAMPAIGN — Gerald J. Bazzell, 79, of Champaign passed away Friday (Oct. 15, 2021) at home, surrounded by his wife, five sisters and two brothers.
He was born Dec. 15, 1941, the son of Grover and Paulette Bazzell of Fairbury. Gerald was the sixth of 15 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth Bazzell of Fairbury; and one daughter, Monica Rene Bazzell Rittenhouse of Rantoul.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Bazzell, and three daughters, Valerie Preslar (Dan Naber) of Iowa, Anita Gaines (Bryce) of Florida and Bridget Ault (David) of Rossville.
Gerald was the loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Gerald worked for the soybean plant in Champaign for 20 years and then drove a semi for over 35 years for several over-the-road companies, including RPH, and he retired from Whiteline Trucking at the age of 77.
His favorite projects were decorating the yard for Halloween and especially Christmas. He was known throughout the neighborhood for all his Christmas decorations. He loved going to NASCAR races, watching them on TV and collecting hats and shirts of his favorite drivers. His second love was sports; the Colts, Cubs and Bears, but most of all, rooting for the Colts.
His very last adventure was the last week of August, he went to the Falls National DIRTcar race in Fairbury. He went to watch Kyle Larson, of the Outlaws, race.
He will always be remembered for his very quiet personality. He never complained, even in very tough times.
A special thanks goes out to our loving family and Transitions Health, who were there for him through the very last days of his life.
A celebration of life for Gerald and Monica will be on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Fairbury.
