ELLSWORTH — Gerald L. Bedell, 88, of Bloomington, formerly of Ellsworth, passed away at 3:31 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 12, 2021) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Bloomington.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. The Rev. Sally Swain will officiate the service. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Bentown.
The family requests memorials be made to the Ellsworth Fire Department or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Gerald was born July 5, 1933, in Bloomington, the son of Leo and Alda Arrowsmith Bedell. He married Donna Miller Bedell on Aug. 17, 1958, in Mahomet. She survives.
He is survived by his children, Merle (Kelly) Bedell of Delavan and Mona (Brad) Knight of Armstrong. His eight surviving grandchildren are Traci (John) Johnson of Gifford, Ryan (Malory) Knight of Armstrong, Tyler (Bree) Knight of Urbana, Amber (Cameron) King of Lake St. Louis, Bethany Bedell of Nashville, Tenn., Jesse (Marifi) Mendez of California, Janai (Drew) Tomlinson of Mississippi and Logan (Rachel) Mendez of California. He also leaves 10 great-grandchildren.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce; sisters, Mary Cloyd and Betty Hathaway; brother, Roy Bedell; and grandson, Charlie Bedell.
Gerald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Gerald farmed in the Bentown-Ellsworth area. He collected Studebaker cars and antique tractors and was active in the Old Barn Society. He was a member of the I&I Antique Tractor Club. He was a member of Ellsworth United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for 50 years. Gerald was a former supervisor of Dawson Township and trustee of the Ellsworth Fire Department. He served on the board of the McLean County Farm Bureau and the Bentown Cemetery Board.
