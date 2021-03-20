MONTICELLO — Gerald L. "Jerry" Blacker, 86, of Monticello passed away at 9:35 a.m. Thursday (March 18, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Jerry was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Bement, the son of Clarence and Beulah Blacker. He married Lenna B. Schwartz on Dec. 17, 1954, in Anna. She passed away Nov. 24, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Greg Blacker (Brenda) of Cerro Gordo, Gary Blacker (Becky) of Monticello, Donnie Blacker of Peoria and Lori Blacker-Levitt of Bloomington; grandchildren, Renee Blacker, Greg Blacker, Brooke Kimball, Shelby Blacker, Madison Levitt and Jacob Levitt; great-grandchild, Casean Beavers; and sisters, Marilyn Morrow of Rock Island and Carolyn Kirwan of Ivesdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one sister.
Jerry was a retired union electrician for Local 601. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War combat veteran. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, VFW and American Legion.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at Monticello Township Cemetery, with military rites.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.