URBANA — Gerald L. Bloemker, 88, of Urbana passed away at 6:56 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Burial will take place at Eastlawn Burial Park in Urbana, with military rites being performed by Urbana American Legion Post 71 and the Army Honor Guard. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Gerald was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Garrett Township, to parents William L. and Mabel I. (Hadfield) Bloemker. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were four brothers, Charles, Roy, Albert and Ralph Bloemker; and one sister, Eunice Hubert.
On June 30, 1956, Gerald married Elizabeth “Jean” Penrod in Ogden; she survives. Also surviving are their sons, Ted Bloemker, David Bloemker, Mike Bloemker and Jim Bloemker, all of Urbana.
Gerald graduated from Urbana High School and worked as a janitor at the University of Illinois, retiring after 30 years.
Gerald loved playing the harmonica and he loved his dog Annie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gerald’s family to help with final expenses. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.