PAXTON — Gerald H. "Jerry" Burklund, 82, a lifelong Paxton resident, passed away at 12:13 p.m. Monday (June 29, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A graveside visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, where friends and family will be allowed to drive beside the tent, lower their windows and speak to the family. A private family burial will follow with Pastor Dave Parker officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jerry was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Paxton, the son of Howard W. and Adrienne M. Burklund. He married Joan C. Garrelts on June 18, 1963. She preceded him in death Jan. 29, 2002. He married Dottie Harrington Vest on Feb. 19, 2011, at the Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church. She survives.
Along with his wife, Dottie, he is survived by stepchildren, Doug (Tami) Vest of Loda and Tina (Mark) Webster of Smithville, Tenn.; three stepgranddaughters, Emily Kief, Catlyn Pawula and Cacie Ekstrom; and three stepgreat-granddaughters.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jon.
Jerry graduated from Paxton High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years on the USS Breckenridge out of San Francisco. He was a proud farmer, having lived and retired on the family farm.
He attended the Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church. Jerry was a member and past commander of the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150, past commander of the Paxton VFW Post 4214 and a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He was also the past Wall Township commissioner.
Jerry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards, gardening and working outside. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church or the Wounded Warrior Project.