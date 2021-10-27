CHAMPAIGN — Gerald Chapman, 87, of Champaign passed away Monday (Oct. 25, 2021) at Bickford Senior Living, Champaign.
He was born in Detroit, Mich., on Oct. 29, 1933, the son of Elbert and Alice (Corbett) Chapman.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Holly Exton and Kelly (Peter) Simons; son, Christopher (Shelley) Chapman; grandchildren, Sheila (Matthew) Albers, Kirk (Christine) Simons, Alice Simons and Joe (Lisa) Chapman; great-grandchildren, Davis, Kalvin and Vivian Albers; and nieces and nephews, Vicki (Steve) Peaslee, Steve (Patricia) Chapman and Candra (Mike) Buckner.
Gerald was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign, proudly serving as the project manager for the Leeds Certified expansion of the church. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. He served on the board of both Faith United and LFCC. He loved boating, water skiing, football, traveling and sweet corn, earning the name “King of Corn.” He was a graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. He moved to Champaign as president of Universal Bleacher, later cofounding Security Management Company. Gerald was a devoted husband, married to Sue for 51 years after meeting on a blind date, where they watched the first walk on the moon. They were married on Aug. 14, 1970, in Rockford, Mich.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, LTC Richard Chapman (USA) and Esther Chrisman; and niece, Melissa Moore.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a service to follow. He will be inurned at Faith United Methodist Church.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.