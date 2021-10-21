CHAMPAIGN — Gerald (Jerry) Cox, 84, of Champaign passed away Monday (Oct. 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Elkader, Iowa, a son of Joe and Ella Cox.
He married his wife, JoAnn Helle, in Garnavillo, Iowa, in May 1959. She survives him.
Also surviving are his children, Jane Cox of Urbana, Jeff (Joan) Cox of Jefferson, Ga., and Susan (Ken) Bensyl of St. Joseph; and four grandchildren, Katie (James) Branhamn, Joe Cox, Ryan Cox and Cole Bensyl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Cox.
Jerry and JoAnn moved to the Champaign area in 1962, and he was in insurance business for over 40 years. Jerry owned his own agency for many years and eventually sold it to GTPS Insurance, where he retired.
Private funeral services will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.