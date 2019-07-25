VILLA GROVE — Jerry Riddle, 88, of Villa Grove passed away at 2:47 a.m. Sunday (July 21, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove with Pastor Robert Rasmus officiating. Burial will follow at Villa Grove Cemetery, Villa Grove, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. immediately preceding the funeral at Joines Funeral Home.
Jerry was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Bainbridge, Ind., the son of Robert and Josie Riddle. He married Medra Juanita Swaney on March 16, 1955, in Tuscola. Medra preceded Jerry in death on Oct. 8, 1988.
He is survived by his children, Teresa Farris (Bill) and Richard Riddle (Elizabeth) of Urbana; six grandchildren, Christopher, Steven, Amanda, Ashley, Dylan and Katarina; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Cody.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters, and special companion Norma Ward.
Jerry graduated from Villa Grove High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 18, 1951, and served in the Korean conflict. He came home after honorable discharge, married and raised his family. He worked for 38 years and retired from USI Chemical of Tuscola. He was a member of the VFW of Villa Grove.
He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather; his family meant everything to him. He enjoyed family events, holidays, birthdays and spending time with those he loved.
His hobbies included fishing, garage sales, thrift stores, watching Westerns, cheering for the Cardinals baseball team and visiting favorite eateries throughout central Illinois.