CATLIN — Gerald Dean Liggett, 86, of Gilbertsville, Ky., formerly of Catlin, passed away at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday (July 19, 2022) at Arcadia Care, Danville.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1936, in Danville, the son of Carl and Myrtle Alverson Liggett. He married Karen Padgett on Sept. 1, 1956, at the Catlin Church of Christ. She survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Mary) Liggett of Portage, Ind., and Steven (Cheryl) Liggett of Catlin; one daughter, Daphne (Jeff) Dexter of Wooster, Ohio; two sisters, Marilyn (Michael) Gehring of Galesburg and Linda (William) Ingram of Catlin; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Merle Liggett; infant brother, Carl Jr.; and three sisters, Margaret Jenkins, Elna Davis and Evelyn Davis.
Gerald graduated from Catlin High School and was in the Army Reserves for nine years. He learned his trade at W. S. Hannum in Danville and started Liggett Plumbing & Heating in 1973 until he retired in 1998. He served as president of the Catlin unit school board and was on the Village of Catlin Board. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Benton, Ky., and the Catlin Church of Christ. Gerald and Karen enjoyed traveling and had been in all 50 states along with seven Canadian provinces and Africa and Europe. They also enjoyed boating and water-skiing. He volunteered at the Kentucky Dam Village Golf Course and was an avid Bears and Cardinals fan.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Chris Lawler and Pastor James Davis officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
Memorials may be made to the Catlin Church of Christ Music Ministry. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.