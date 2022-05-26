FISHER — Gerald R. Enghausen, 84, of Fisher passed away at 5:54 a.m. Saturday (May 21, 2022) at home in Fisher.
Private family burial took place at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Gerald was born May 13, 1938, in Ford County, a son of William and Hazel Schroeder Enghausen. He married Linda Kuhns on Aug. 15, 1958, in Sibley.
Surviving Gerald are his wife of 63 years, Linda Enghausen of Fisher; three children, Kevin Enghausen of Mahomet, Brian (Shelly) Enghausen of Paxton and Brett Enghausen of Urbana; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia Arends of Sarasota, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lyle and Tom.
Mr. Enghausen owned and operated Hansen Auto Repair in Urbana for over 45 years. His passion was working on cars. He also enjoyed NASCAR. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.