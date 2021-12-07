CHAMPAIGN — Gerald Field, 93, of Champaign died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at home in Champaign.
There will be a visitation Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Gerald was born on July 17, 1928, in Roanoke, Va., to J.R. and Thelma (Sanders) Field. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, just one year ago.
He is survived by his son, Mike of Anna Maria, Fla.; two grandchildren, Katie and Connor Field; and one brother, Don (Priscilla) Field of Virginia.
Gerald honorably served in the Air Force for four years. Upon discharge, he worked at Sears as a salesman in the appliance department.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.