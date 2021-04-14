TOLONO — Gerald Eugene Fiscus of Tolono, formerly of San Marcos and Prairie Lea, Texas, died Sunday (April 11, 2021) at the age of 88.
He was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Urbana, the son of Cecil and Genevieve (Davisson) Fiscus.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Beverly Ann; their son, Brian L.; brother, Harold C. Fiscus; and two great-grandsons, Daniel Levi Alexander and William Joseph Naugler.
He is survived by a sister, Linda L. Watson of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; his daughters, Donna M. Rusher (Rodney) of Mansfield, Jo-Ann Button of Lockhart, Texas, Theresa L. Brown (Randy) of Tolono, Mary A. Parker (John) of Wendell, Idaho, Cathy Camardelle of Austin, Texas, Shelia Hale (Nathan) of Austin and Angela L. Tusing (Isaac) of Washington, Iowa; sons, Michael C. (Paula) of Prairie Lea and Christopher P. (Angela) of Clarksville, Tenn.; 34 grandchildren; 95 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He served in the Illinois National Guard prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge from both. He was a TV technician for 45 years. He was an avid painter, producing over 100 paintings. He was a convert to the Catholic Church and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Luling, Texas, then St. John the Evangelist Church of San Marcos. He served as a communion minister and president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, serving the poor among us. He was a member of the Evangelization Team, going door to door, 2x2, just as Jesus told the Apostles to do. He gave glory to God for any good that he accomplished.