BAYLES LAKE — Gerald Wayne "G.W." "Jerry" Hartman, 74, of Bayles Lake, Loda, passed peacefully Tuesay, April 5, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 9, 1948, in Paxton, the son of Richard and Clarabelle (nee Haapala) Hartman. G.W. married Corinne (nee Lynn) Reynolds in 1970. He later married Lynne (Sunshine) (nee Lamar-Foltz) on Sept. 29, 1989. G.W. was devoted to his beloved wife, Sunshine, and loving father to Melissa, Mark, Doug, Keith and Natalie. He was a kind, caring and giving man.
He proudly served in the Navy from 1966-70 and the love for his country and the Navy never wavered and continued throughout his life. He was an accomplished sailor who won many regattas and loved the sailing communities where he made many lifelong cherished friendships.
G.W. was a master builder and property owner who retired in 2014. He enjoyed woodworking, sailing, travel, golf, collecting coins and knives, playing cards and games, reading, and doing puzzles.
G.W.’s pride and joy was his family. He spent as much time as possible with family and friends on the water and off at Bayles Lake and all over the world. G.W. was a member of the Flying Scot Sailing Association and was very active in the group all over the United States.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne (Sunshine) Hartman; two sons, Mark Hartman (Beth Brogdon) and Keith Foltz; two daughters, Melissa Jurcy (John Jurcy) and Natalie Foltz; a sister, Carol Ried; a sister-in-law, Kaye Malkiewicz; two nieces, Kim Smith and Melissa Wolff; a nephew, Jimmy Ried; three grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather of many years, Lloyd Edwards; a son, Douglas Lamar Foltz; a sister, Janet Lynn Dorrough (nee Hartman); and a niece, Paula MacFarland (nee Ried).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Paxton. Pastor John Hauck from First United Methodist Church in Paxton will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Section L at Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Wounded Warrior Project.