BUCKLEY — Gerald B. “Jerry” Harweger, 85, of Buckley passed away at 6:15 p.m. Saturday (June 4, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Buckley, with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, and at the church Thursday morning one hour before the funeral service, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Jerry was born Feb. 24, 1937, in Watseka, the son of Clyde and Hilda Lietz Harweger. He married Linda Bleich on Sept. 10, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She preceded him in death Feb. 24, 2015.
He is survived by three sons, Todd (Stacy) Harweger of Buckley, Tal Harweger of Buckley and Ty (Gail) Harweger of Seymour, Ind.; six grandchildren, Jerica Harweger, Jack Harweger, Savannah Harweger, Nicolas Harweger, Ryan Alvarez and Whitney Pozos; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Aliyah, Juan and Isaiah; and a sister, Jean Drilling of Hoopeston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a granddaughter, Mikelle Harweger.
Jerry graduated from Buckley-Loda High School in 1955. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 1956-'59 and was stationed in the Manheim-Heidelberg area of Germany. He worked in maintenance at Kraft Foods, Champaign, and retired after 35 years.
He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and had been a church elder. He also served on the church cemetery committee. Jerry was a member of Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. He was a former member of the school board and was involved in the transition from Paxton-Buckley to Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district.
Jerry enjoyed working on his yard and was an avid Chicago White Sox and Buckley Dutchmaster fan.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School or the PBL Education Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.