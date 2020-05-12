CHAMPAIGN — Gerald "Jerry" O'Bryan died at 7:11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
He was born in Decatur on June 19, 1938, to Herbert and Lorene (Lowder) O'Bryan. On Aug. 26, 1961, he married Margie Cunningham of Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stanley O'Bryan of Decatur.
He is survived by his wife, Margie O'Bryan of Champaign, and their two shelties, Tobbee and Daffodil. Also surviving are his brothers, Guy O'Bryan of Decatur, Jeff Nelson of San Antonio, Texas, and Michael Virden of Melbourne, Fla., and several nephews and nieces.
Jerry held a bachelor's and a master's degree in business education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He taught marketing, sales and entrepreneurial skills at Danville Area Community College in Danville, where he was a teacher very well-liked by his students and was honored by receiving a "Teacher of the Year" award. He was also active in local, state and national business education organizations.
Jerry had many and varied interests and hobbies. He was an avid reader of mysteries and could usually be found alternating between two, or even three, at any given time. But his favorite pastimes involved things "from the past," from antique and classic cars (including a 1929 Pierce-Arrow, which he restored when he was in high school) to reminiscing about his grandparents, great-grandmothers and even a great-great-grandmother, to interests in old movies and old movie and TV actors, to old restaurants and nightclubs (from which he had collections of such items as menus, shot glasses and swizzle sticks).
Most of all, Jerry will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful and helpful person who made acquaintances easily and was always interested in listening to people he came into contact with, from neighbors to store clerks and checkers to bank tellers, and anyone else he crossed paths with in the course of day-to-day life.
Memorial contributions can be made to Champaign County Humane Society.
Plans are pending for a memorial service at a later date. Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, is assisting with arrangements.
