MURDOCK — Gerald Lee Neff, 75, of Murdock passed away at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Murdock United Methodist Church, Murdock, with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Gerald was born May 26, 1944, in Winchester. He was the son of Howard and Mary (Winningham) Neff. He was married to Sarah (Standefer) Neff.
He is survived by one son, Randy Neff; one daughter, Kandee Siegler; one stepdaughter, Dawn Fitzgerrel; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale Neff; and one sister, Barbra Schollmeier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters.
Gerald worked for the Murdock fire department, and later at the Camargo fire department as a first responder. Gerald enjoyed working on his antique tractors. Gerald's happiest times were spent with his wife and family.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice.