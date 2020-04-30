PAXTON — Gerald "Jerry" McClure, 84, of Paxton passed away on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born on July 30, 1935, in Bloomington, the son of Robert John and Minnie Marie (Riecks) McClure. Jerry married Charlotte Sawyer on May 12, 1961, in Urbana. She preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2011.
Jerry was a driver for K&R Delivery for over 30 years. He was proud to be raised on a farm in the Colfax-Anchor area and loved animals and working outside.
Jerry played softball for many years and enjoyed reading, old Westerns and John Wayne movies, and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears. Most of all, Jerry was a proud father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Paxton and the Loda Sportsmen's Club.
Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the 101st U.S. Airborne.
He is survived by three sons, Matthew McClure of Saybrook, Mitchell (Elizabeth) McClure of Ohio and Gerald “Tyger” McClure of Paxton; two daughters, Leanna McClure (Mark Martin) of Paxton and Carissa McClure (Steve Johnson) of Rockford; 11 grandchildren, including Erik Bloomquist (Jennifer Plager), Kayla McClure, Devin McClure (Taylor Butterworth), Teague Dickey (Tierra Tendall), Brenna (Julio) Barradas, Alec McClure (Nova Temple), Connor (Elisabeth) McClure, Mackenzie (Kyle) Smalley, Evan (Bethany) McClure and Tatiyana McClure-Martin; eight great-grandchildren; and his faithful Labrador, Trooper.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Norma Lee McClure; and two grandchildren, Kyra McClure and Elissa Rose McClure.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Memorials may be made to Ford County Homeless Pets or the Champaign County Humane Society.
