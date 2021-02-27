PHILO — Gerald W. McCormick, 77, of Philo passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 23, 2021) at home.
Gerald was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Macomb, the son of Claude and Cora Beryl (Vail) McCormick.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Terven (Phillip) of Monticello; son, David W. McCormick of Urbana; grandchildren, Lindsey Dean, Cory Terven, Joshua McCormick and Mindi Short; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Rodney McCormick and Brian McCormick; and sisters, Sue Heiser, Carol Oare and Anita McCormick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Ryan Terven.
Gerald retired as a production manager for Illinois Seed. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed collecting guns and coins.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.