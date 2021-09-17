JACKSON, Mo. — Gerald Dean Nichols, 82, of Jackson, Mo., died Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) in Wappapello, Mo.
Mr. Nichols was born May 30, 1939, in Danville. Gerald was a retired Champaign firefighter. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by two sons, Doug (Ruth) Nichols of Wappapello and Jeffrey (Lisa) Nichols of Lexington, Ky.; two stepsons, Rick (Brandi) Johnson of Mahomet and Mike Johnson of Champaign; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy Nichols; second wife, Sue Nichols; six brothers; and three sisters.
Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date in Savoy. Condolences at whitesandersfuneralhome.com.