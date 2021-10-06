JACKSON, Mo. — Gerald D. (Jerry) Nichols, 82, of Jackson, Mo., passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Wappapello, Mo.
Jerry was born May 30, 1939, south of Homer.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy Nichols; second wife, Sue Nichols; six brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by two sons, Doug (Ruth) Nichols of Wappapello and Jeffrey (Lisa) Nichols of Lexington, Ky.; two stepsons, Rick (Brandi) Johnson of Mahomet and Mike Johnson of Champaign; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jerry was a proud retired Champaign firefighter. He also did upholstery for many years. Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved fishing for crappie with his son and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., conducted by Pastor David Ashby, along with the Champaign Fire Department Honor Guard.