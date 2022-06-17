SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Gerald “Nick” Riddle, 71, of Summerfield, N.C., passed away Sunday (June 12, 2022) at Wesley Long Hospital, Greensboro, N.C.
Nick was born in Lexington, Ky., and raised by his parents, Kenneth and Halloween Riddle, along with his sisters, Gail (twin) and Brenda (deceased), in Star Mills, Ky. He is a graduate of West Hardin High School (1968) and attended Morehead State University and Western Kentucky University. Nick met his wife, Mary Molloy, at Western, and they wed in 1971.
Nick worked at Bell Helmets in Rantoul for most of his career as the facilities manager and later spent his days painting commercial and private properties in Greensboro before retiring. He was a proud husband and father to three who enjoyed watching sports, playing golf with his wife, fishing and spending time with family. One of his favorite hobbies was carving wood into amazing pieces of art, which he loved sharing with all his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary of Summerfield; son, Nick (Traci) of Rantoul; daughters, Erin (India) of Todd, N.C., and Bridget (Paul) of Greensboro; and grandchildren, Nolan and Rennick.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of one's choice.