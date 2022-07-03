CHAMPAIGN — Former Champaign Mayor Gerald "Jerry" Schweighart, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home in Champaign.
Jerry was born May 4, 1938, in Champaign, a son of Wilbur and Josephine Sullivan Schweighart. He married Kim on June 25, 1960, in Champaign.
Jerry was a dedicated public servant with 32 years of service as a police officer and detective in the Champaign Police Department, six years on the Champaign City Council and 12 years as mayor.
He loved his family and community, and he was always the first to crack a joke or lend a helping hand. Jerry loved to grab a coffee with friends at Merry Ann’s or drop a fishing line any chance he could.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kim; two sons, Jerry (Vita) Schweighart of Glenview and Rory (Lesley Ponder) Schweighart of Monticello; and one daughter, Tami (Troy) Rhodes of Mahomet. Family was everything to him, and he was happiest spending time with his eight grandchildren, Tyler, Sydney, Lexi, Evan, Neal, Elizabeth, Nicole and Jarrod; and two great-grandchildren, Dax and Sloane. Also surviving is his brother, John (Johannah) Schweighart of Camargo.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Dennis Schweighart; two brothers, Richard and Marion; and his parents.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Msgr. Stanley Deptula will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Ivesdale. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Jerry’s honor to Peacemaker Project 703.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.