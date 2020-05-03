GIBSON CITY — Gerald L. Tompkins, 86, of Gibson City passed away at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A private family graveside service will be held at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City, with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Gerald was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Russell Springs, Ky., a son of John W. Tompkins and Lola E. Walter Tompkins. He married Mary L. Hansens on Dec. 2, 1961, in Champaign.
Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years, Mary L. Tompkins of Gibson City; his children whom he was extremely proud of, Lisa (Dave) Gregerson of Gibson City, Julie (Kevin) DeFries of Anchor, Brad (Kelly) Tompkins of Gibson City and Ryan (Misti) Tompkins of Gibson City; nine grandchildren, Victoria (Colin) Lasater, Chandler Gregerson, Kelsey and Jordan DeFries, Janae and Holly Tompkins and Rylee, Reagan and Reed Tompkins; and three great-grandchildren, Woods, Adyson and Asher, whom he loved with all of his heart. A sister, Audine M. Severns of Monticello, and brother, Mike (Jean) Tompkins of Carterville, also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill.
Mr. Tompkins was a member of American Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a lifelong farmer. He worked for State Farm Insurance as a crop hail adjuster for 25 years, was on the Gibson City Fire Department for 25 years and also was a Drummer Township trustee for many years. He was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan and a proud United States Marine veteran serving his country 1953-1955. He also was a dedicated fan of any GCMS sport that his grandchildren were involved in and held a special place for the GCMS boys’ basketball team. Gerald was a kind-hearted man who loved to talk to people and had an infectious smile.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.