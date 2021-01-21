COVINGTON, Ind. — Gerald "Gerry" Umphenour, 76, of Covington, Ind., died at 8:46 a.m. Monday (Jan. 18, 2021) at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
Funeral services for the Navy veteran will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville. Pastor Kent Tibben will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.