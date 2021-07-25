MAHOMET — Gerald "Butch" Eugene Wygant Jr., 72, passed away at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health, Champaign.
Butch was born Dec. 4, 1948, in Oil City, Pa., the son of Shirley D. (Taylor) Wygant and Gerald E. Wygant Sr. Butch was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was loved by family and many friends.
He is survived by two sons, Shannon (Kim) Wygant of Mahomet and Hunter (Katie) Anthrop of Kokomo, Ind.; two daughters, Monica (James Huey) Wygant of Crystal Springs, Fla., and Morgan (Kyle) Rose of Kansas; four grandsons, Correy (Katie), Cameron (Terra), Zach (Bailey) Wygant and Mark Rose; five granddaughters, Luella, Amanda, Teresa, Inanna and Lynzie; seven great-grandchildren, Kendyl, Carter, Camden, Hunter, Maddox, Liam and Noah; a sister, Hazel (Lester) Williams, and brother, Clif (Renee) Wygant, both of Champaign; and six nephews and nieces.
Butch was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching sports as a lifetime NASCAR, Cubs and Bears fan. One of his greatest joys was attending family functions and watching his young and growing family at play.
In accordance with Butch's wishes, he will be cremated, and friends may greet the family at a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. There will be a memorial service at noon, and military honors will be accorded by Mahomet American Legion Post 1015. Burial will be private.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stand Up to Cancer. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.