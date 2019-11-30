OGDEN — Geraldine (Jerri) Ann Esworthy went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 11:10 a.m. at Meadowbrook in Urbana.
The funeral service will be Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Kathy Murphy will officate. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Jerri was born Oct. 19, 1933, the daughter of Harold Wilson and Inez Smith in Homer. She graduated from Homer High School. She married Richard M. Esworthy on May 8, 1953, in Homer. He preceded her in death. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her sons: Paul (Loretta) of Homer; Bruce (Cathy) of Brentwood, Tenn.; Dale (Mimi) of Brentwood, Tenn.; Brent (Dorian) of Wichita, Kan.; four grandsons: Michael, Luke, Colin and Parker; six granddaughters: Hannah (Travis), Lauren (Alex), Rebecca, Mia, Morgan and Taylor. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Teresa Wilson; a brother-in-law, Jim Esworthy, a niece and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter and grandson.
Jerri was a member of the Ogden United Methodist Church, where she was the treasurer and helped with the Food Pantry. She retired from Ogden/Longview Bank and was a past Treasurer for the Ogden School Board.
Jerri enjoyed sports and auto racing. She was a devout Illini fan. She enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family.
Memorials may be made to the Ogden United Methodist Church or the Ogden Food Pantry through the church.