GIFFORD — Geraldine “Geri” Martin, 81, of Gifford passed away at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday (April 6, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, with Pastor Matt Bahnfleth officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at the church. Burial will be in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro. Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Martin was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Champaign County, a daughter of Heye and Martha Busboom Lubben. She married Henry Martin on Oct. 2, 1960, in Flatville; he preceded her in death on April 27, 1990.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara (Monty) Viets of Buffalo, Mo., and Deborah (Rick) Tyler of Gifford; two granddaughters, Victoria Viets of Hermitage, Mo., and Lauren Viets of Shawnee, Kan.; a sister, Rosemary Ellis of Penfield; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Shawn Martin; and a brother, Leonard Lubben.
She was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, andthe Champaign County Home Extension. She retired from the Rantoul school district after 30 years.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.