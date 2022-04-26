DANVILLE — Geraldine "Geri" Willard, 91, of Danville, formerly of Westville, passed away at 6:56 a.m. Saturday (April 23, 2022) at home.
She was born the daughter of Adhemar and Leona (Williamson) Finet on Nov. 13, 1930, in Midway, Westville. She married Paul Willard on Nov. 23, 1946.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Danny) Hillary of Catlin, Marilyn Willard of Westville, Vickie Johnson of Westville, Teresa (Rick) Magers of Tilton and bonus daughter Jackie Ledwon; grandchildren, Todd Kupcik of Westville, Angela (Todd) Green of Georgetown, Tracy (Dave) McCrae of Catlin, Holly McMasters of Georgetown, Joshua Johnson of Westville, Ryan Cox of Danville, Justin Johnson of Las Vegas and Rachel Cox of Tilton; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Edwina Finet of Monticello; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Dennis Devore; sister, Carole Toth; brother, Arthur Finet; and a great-great-grandson.
Geri attended Georgetown High School. She retired from Tee-Pak. After retirement, she and Paul founded Granny Goose Fashions. She liked to watch Chicago Cubs and Illini games. She also enjoyed playing bingo, Skip-Bo and doing pencil art. She also loved looking at all the many, many pictures of her grandkids she had displayed everywhere.
A celebration of Geri’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883, with Pastor John Mincey officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to her service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the donor’s choice of charity. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.