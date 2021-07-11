MAHOMET — Geraldine Marie (O’meara) Hayden, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
She was born in Milford, Mass., on April 8, 1932, to Joseph and Gladys (Brissette) O’meara. Geraldine married Richard Matthew Hayden on Aug. 7, 1954, in Stoneham, Mass.
Geraldine is survived by her brothers, Joseph (Dottie) O’meara and James (Diane) O’meara; children, Daniel Joseph Hayden, Douglas Matthew (Rajka) Hayden, David Arthur Hayden and Cheryl Jean (Hayden) Morin; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Moore, Danielle (Joe) Gram, Margaret Hayden, Kattie Hayden, Dane Hayden, Tiana Hayden, Ben (Katlyn) Morin and Matthew Morin; and great-grandchildren, J.D and Judd Moore, Hayden and Colton Gram and Eli, Aria and Isla Morin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Among other things, Gerri loved traveling, sailing, antiques, painting and playing bridge. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Gerri held a variety of occupations, dispatcher, dental assistant, den mother and kindergarten teacher, to name few.
A memorial celebration of Geraldine’s life will be held on Friday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made in Geraldine’s name to Transition Hospice. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.