CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Geraldine (Jerry) Caddie Parvin, 97, passed away Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born Jan. 14, 1924, in Shobonier, where her parents owned a general store. She grew up in Vandalia and lived for many years in Champaign with her husband, Charles O. Parvin, who was in the business office of the University of Illinois.
She was a loving wife and mother, an avid bridge player and a devoted UI basketball fan.
Jerry leaves behind three appreciative sons who will be forever thankful for her love and support, Landon Parvin of Charlottesville, Greg Parvin of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Jeff Parvin of Ivesdale. She also leaves two grandsons, Max Parvin of Knoxville, Tenn., and Derek Parvin of Ivesdale; and one great-grandson, Jack Parvin of Knoxville.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia.