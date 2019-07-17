CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Geraldine (Gerry) Peters, 69, of Crossville, Tenn., formerly of Fisher, passed away at 2:07 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville, Tenn., after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. The Rev. John McIntosh will officiate. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Gerry was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Monticello, a daughter of Herman D. and Lorene Roberts Ard. She married Morrie Peters on Nov. 12, 1977, in Mahomet, and he survives in Crossville, Tenn.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jenny (Mike) Allen of Gibson City and Shannon (Bill) Davis of Morton Grove; two sons, David (Karen) Peters of St. Joseph and Scott (Fay) Peters of Oak Park; as well as a brother, David (Cindy) Ard of Atwood. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Austin, Keegan and Payton Allen, Isabelle and Abigail Davis, Quinn and Lucy Kallista and Karsyn Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leonard Ard; and daughter-in-law, Karen Peters.
Gerry worked for Kraft Foods in Champaign for 35 years. She attended Mahomet United Methodist Church before moving and attended the First Methodist Church of Fairfield Glade, Tenn.
Gerry loved walking with her husband, watching Kris Bryan and the Chicago Cubs, shopping and spending time with family. She also enjoyed vacationing in the sun and attending her grandkids' activities. She was a huge GCMS Falcons fan.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the Peters family in their time of need.