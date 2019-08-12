FARMER CITY — Geraldine Ruth Price, 82, formerly of Mahomet, passed away on Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at Farmer City Rehab Center.
Gerrie, as she was known to her friends, was born Oct. 24, 1936, in Palmyra, Mo., to Gerald White and Ruth Evelyn Meyer White. Her mother passed away when she was a very small child, and she was raised by her stepmother, Mittie Ellen White.
On June 29, 1956, Gerrie married David L. (Huck) Price Jr. in Palmyra, Mo. David preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2004. Geraldine’s parents also preceded her in death as well as one brother, two stepbrothers, one stepsister and one half brother. She is survived by her children, Evelyn (Barry) Brewer, Audrey (Bob) Ryburn, David (Kathy) Price and Kristen Lehigh (Jim Watt); and a brother Jack White.
Gerrie was blessed with nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild ,with another great-great-grandchild on the way.
Gerrie was well-known to many and served nearly everyone at one time or another a delicious meal, slice of pie, or her famous apple dumplings.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Dave Ashby officiating. Her final resting place will be in Riverside Cemetery in Mahomet.
