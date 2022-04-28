MAHOMET — Geraldine Knight White, 82, of Mahomet passed away Saturday (April 23, 2022) at home.
Born in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 21, 1939, Geraldine was the first daughter of Mildred McKee and Ira Lynn Knight. Gerry grew up in Old Hickory, Tenn., graduating from Dupont High School in 1957. She earned a bachelor of arts from Southern at Memphis, now known as Rhodes College, in 1960.
She married Thomas H Patton Jr., and they moved to Champaign, where she started her teaching career with the fifth-grade class at White Heath School. Thomas H. Patton III was born in May 1968, and the family returned to Tennessee, where she taught at Mt. Juliet schools. While working and parenting, Geraldine earned her master's in education in 1977 and specialist in education in 1981 from Middle Tennessee State College in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
She married James E. White in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 1984, and they returned to rural Seymour, where she again taught in the Monticello school district, until retiring in 1994. They moved to Mahomet in 2014, where she continued to support public libraries and had more than a passing interest in politics.
Wherever she lived, Geraldine was active in her church, Cook’s UMC in Mt. Juliet and Mahomet UMC. For many years, she coordinated the preparation of funeral dinners.
She leaves behind her husband, James; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Joy Patton; and beloved granddaughter, Karis Patton, all of Mt. Juliet; and sister, Josephine, and brother-in-law, Charles Hirschman, of Seattle.
A celebration of life visitation will be on Saturday, April 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 at Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. South Mahomet Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Geraldine’s inurnment will be in Milton Cemetery, Milton, Tenn., at a later date.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, with her cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Mahomet Library or Mahomet United Methodist Church.