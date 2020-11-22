21 Nov 2020 — Gerryontae Javon Brown, 16, of Champaign's short earthly life sadly ended on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration-of-life services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at New Generation Christian Fellowship Church, 1401 W. John St., C. Minister Jordan Simmons will officiate.
Visitation for the public will began at 10 a.m. and end at noon. Services for the family will immediately follow.
The family is requesting that friends and family who cannot be in the services attend his processional to graveside services at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Urbana.
Please be advised that Illinois COVID-19 restrictions will be closely monitored and enforced. Services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St, C.
In addition, the family wants to thank anyone who made a monetary contribution, said a word of prayer or who was touched by Gerryontae's life.