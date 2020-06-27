URBANA — Gertrude Kissling, 77, of Urbana passed away Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, at home. A private service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Trudi, as she was affectionately known, was born May 19, 1943, in Dallas, Texas, the fourth child of John and Mary Catherine (Linder) Lunn. She married William F. Kissling on Feb. 23, 1963, in Evanston. They moved to Urbana in 1978 and opened A&B Trucking Service, which they ran together until Bill passed away in 2007. She finally retired and closed the office in 2014.
She is survived by three children, Elizabeth (Doug Mitchell), Mary Catherine (John Bristle) and William Jr. (Rhonda); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one sister and two brothers.
She was a loving mother and grandmother to only a few, but she was caregiver and “Gramma Trudi” to many more. There was always room in her home and in her heart for one more, and she will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Hospice.