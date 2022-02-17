DANVILLE — Gertrude Pauline Miller, 101, of Danville passed away at 10:22 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 12, 2022) at The Waters of Covington.
Pauline was born on May 17, 1920, in Seelyville, Ind., the daughter of Emery S. and Flossie M. Spears Keller. She married Alva Bell on Dec. 12, 1941, in Brazil, Ind. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1971. She later married Harold Miller on Oct. 26, 1974, in Westville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2012.
Survivors include one son, Ken (Brenda) Bell of Catlin; three stepchildren, Brad (Debbie) Miller of Cayuga, Ind., Lis (Alan) Elder of Henning and Arlan Miller of Dallas, Texas; one grandson, Brian Bell of Catlin; three nieces, Linda (Alan) Smith of Riley, Ind., Nancy Diel of Florida and Kelly Davis of Glenn, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Pauline was a member of Westville Church of Christ and was an avid reader.
There will be private family graveside services held at Roselawn Cemetery, Terre Haute, Ind.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Living Memorial Tree Program at Forest Glen Preserve. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details. Online condolences may be left at robisonchapel.com.