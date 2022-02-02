MILFORD — Gertrude Emma Wade, 90, of Milford passed away Saturday (Jan. 29, 2022) at Iroquois Resident Home, Watseka.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1932, in Milford, the daughter of Fredrick and Agatha (Erchinger) Hubner. She married Harold Dean Wade at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milford on June 2, 1951, and he preceded her in passing on April 16, 1992.
Surviving are four children, Linda (David) Jorgenson of Milford, Randal Wade of Westville, Lisa (Wally) Lotz of Champaign and Robert Wade (fiancé Leah Goodrum) of Milford; four grandchildren, Briana Jorgenson Forman (Jason) of Los Angeles, Devin Jorgenson of Chicago, Morgan Lotz Richter (Cole) of Chicago and Evan Lotz of California; two great-grandchildren, Ines Meryl Forman and Ivy Elise Richter; and two brothers, Donald (La Verne) Hubner of Milford and Fred (Myrna) Hubner of Greenfield, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Buford Curry; grandson, Tyler Wade Jorgenson; three half sisters, Frieda Hubner, Vera Hubner and Viola Hill; and special friend, Bruce Lundberg.
Mrs. Wade was a lifelong member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milford, where she served in many capacities. Gertrude worked for the Village of Milford for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Gertrude was known for knitting the infant cradle hats for Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
A special thank you would like to be given to the staff at Iroquois Resident Home for the wonderful care they provided Gertrude over the years.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford, with the funeral service following at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Doug Minton will officiate. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Audio stream of the service is available at oursaviormilford.com. Click on the media tab for access.
Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Iroquois Resident Home. Please share a memory of Gertrude at knappfuneralhomes.com.