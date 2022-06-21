FLATVILLE — Gesina J. Erdman, 96, of Flatville passed away at 12:42 p.m. Saturday (June 18, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. Jay Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, rural Rantoul. Visitation will be two hours before the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Gesina was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Champaign County, the daughter of John and Anna Henning Flesner. She married Wayne F. Erdman on July 28, 1956, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. He preceded her in death May 9, 2001.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane (Michael) Hamer of St. Joseph and Karen (J.C.) Reitmeier of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Matthew (Courtney Hambleton) Hamer, Kristen Hamer, Anna (Thomas) Levandoski and Austin Reitmeier; and a sister-in-law, Donna Flessner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Reiner Flessner; and a sister in infancy, Martha Flesner.
Before becoming a full-time farm wife, she helped neighbors with child care.
Gesina was the oldest living member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She was active in Bible study and the ladies sewing group. She loved helping her husband with farming, reading her Bible and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed scrapbooking.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, or the Beckman Cemetery Association. Please share condolences and memories with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.