CHAMPAIGN — Gilbert J. Brinkmeyer arrived to be with his Heavenly Father on the afternoon of July 24, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Gil was born Sept. 16, 1929, in St. Louis, a son of Harry and Violet (Vie) Huber Brinkmeyer.
In 1949, while attending St. Louis University, Gil won the All-Around Gymnastic Championships at the Ozark AAA competition, as well as winning the Rope Climb at the same event, setting a record of 20 feet in 5.8 seconds. Gil then transferred to the University of Illinois, where he excelled as a member of the men’s gymnastics team, competing in Big Ten All-Around Gymnastics events. During college, Gil also competed in the trials for the 1952 Olympics. The Fighting Illini were Big Ten gymnastics champions all three years while Gilbert contended. Gilbert was also a member of the UI men’s diving team, and also the Delta Chi Fraternity. He earned a baccalaureate degree in physical education with a minor in mechanical engineering.
Gil was a veteran who served his country with pride in Germany as a member of the U.S. Army. He will receive military honors and a 21-gun salute. While Gil was stationed in Ulm, Germany, he competed in the Nuremberg Championships, winning the parallel-bars and high-bar events. Gil was stationed at West Point Academy while training for the 1956 Olympics, where he was also the golf coach. He was selected as first alternate for the U.S. 1956 Olympic gymnastics team.
In 1964, as coach/manager, Gil accompanied three USA National Trampoline Champions touring South Africa for the USA National Gymnastic Federation.
Gil was also a real-estate entrepreneur. This may sound like he led a life of closings, legal paperwork, market knowledge, etc. However, Gil was one of the lucky few who realized that real estate is not about buildings; it’s about people. He demonstrated superb knowledge of how to create win-win scenarios. As a founder of what was originally Royse & Brinkmeyer Real Estate, he modeled principles including the Golden Rule and “just do the right thing.” Those values provide the “north star” that still guide Royse & Brinkmeyer Apartments many decades later. He was immensely proud of the employees of the company and how they treat their residents.
Everyone who spent more than five minutes with Gil was apt to gain perspective on their own life. Gil reminded us not to take ourselves too seriously and that having fun is part of what makes life worth living. His vibrant wardrobe was somehow frivolous and frugal at the same time; and was guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and get you out of “the grind” even for just a few minutes — especially when he told us how he bought his bright new running sneakers for a record discount. He reminded us that we can only live each day of our life once, so we might as well live it with some flair and enjoy it.
Gil was very good man who cared a lot about society. He was compassionate. If you didn't think you could do it, he would say “Yes you can!” He was a positive role model, a great father and a good friend to all. We will miss him.
Gil was an avid cyclist, downhill skier, runner and all-around athlete. He conquered African safaris and staked out polar bears near Churchill, Canada. He struck an enviable balance of always exploring and never being out of his comfort zone.
Gil remained active with gymnastics, assisting the great UI coach Charlie Pond at the “Men’s Old Gym.” He was fond of dogs, including a Doberman imported from Germany, followed by a series of spoiled Golden Retrievers.
Gil loved to give back to his community. He served on the Champaign Park District as commissioner from 1987 to 1999. He loved music and played the “bones” (beef rib bones) with the Dixieland Disciples, as well as with the State Street Strutters at assorted venues, especially assisted-living facilities in the community. He was an active member of Champaign West Rotary Club for many years, during which he enthusiastically supported the club’s Bike-a-thon fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Gil married Donna Royse Brinkmeyer on Aug. 31, 1954. After many wonderful years, he cared for her devotedly through a long illness that took her life.
On June 26, 1993, Gil married his loving wife, Dorothy (“Dee”) Clem Brinkmeyer, who survives him. Gil is also survived by two loving daughters, Tracy Brinkmeyer (Long Lane, Mo.), Beth Barrington (Kyle) (College Station, Texas); his loving son, Kurt Brinkmeyer (College Station, Texas); and his loving stepdaughter, Kim Nizzio (Anthony) (Riverton).
Gil is also survived by six grandchildren, Army Spc. Sara Barrington (Robert Maciel) (Killeen, Texas), Kathryn Barrington and Anna Barrington (College Station, Texas), his namesake, Gilbert Heady, and Amber Heady (Lebanon, Mo.), and Amanda Watson (John) (Chatham); and four great-grandchildren, Halen Maciel (Killeen, Texas), Amara and Alec Gray, and Aiden Watson (Chatham).
Gil will be missed by all who knew him, but he left the world better than he found it.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Faith Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Champaign County Humane Society, or an organization of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.