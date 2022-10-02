URBANA — Gilbert Brian Paye, 66, of Urbana, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
There will be no public services. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gilbert was born in Champaign, on May 5, 1956, to Herbert David and Patsy Ruth (Miller) Paye. Gilbert graduated from Urbana High School. Survivors include a sister, Candace Boehm (Gordon) of Danville, and two nephews, Matthew and Jason Boehm, both of Danville. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents.