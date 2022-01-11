DANVILLE — Gina Marie Giacone, 50, of Danville lost her 10-year battle with an inoperable brain tumor on Friday (Jan. 7, 2022) at home with her parents at her side.
She was so brave and courageous during this time. She never complained and never gave up. She was always so upbeat and would often tell her mother, "Mom, please do not worry; it is going to be alright."
Gina was the only child born to David and Nancy (Kist) Giacone, on Oct. 28, 1971. She was a lifelong resident of Vermilion Heights and a graduate of Danville High School. She was most recently employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield. She loved spending time with her friends at Turtle Run and Fatman's "Back in the day!" as she used to say. She loved decorating her home where she lived for 20 years, going to garage sales to find the bargain of a century and playing Scrabble and later Words with Friends with her parents. She loved all animals, especially her beloved dog, Bandit. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling by car only, and her most memorable trip was to Lambeau Field.
Gina was a passionate, loving daughter, kindhearted with a beautiful smile and soul that touched so many lives. Her giggles would melt your heart. She treasured this poem, "Smile" (author unknown), given to her from Grandma Kist:
Smile
A smile is something nice to see, it doesn't cost a cent.
A smile is something all your own, it never can be lent.
A smile is welcome anywhere, it does away with frowns.
A smile is good for everyone, to ease the ups and downs.
Gina leaves behind her mother and stepfather, John Larsen, whom she loved and cherished in a very special way. He treated her just like a daughter. She thought the world of him.
She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Bandit; three stepsiblings, Beth (Jeremy) Stahl, Tracy Larsen and Scott (Jen) Larsen, and their families; cousins, Tony Giacone, Pat (Joanne Luciano) Giacone, Jeff (Maureen) Shapuras and Davis; and Aunt Deb Shapuras.
Gina was preceded in death by her father, David, also from a brain tumor, when she was 5 years old in 1977; her maternal grandparents, Richard “Dick” and Barbara Kist; paternal grandparents, Paul and Joan Giacone; as well as Uncle Phil Giacone, Aunt Carolyn Shapuras, Uncle Chuck Shapuras and cousin Kelly Giacone.
We would like to thank Dr. Vasireddy, the Oncology and Hospice Departments at Carle and all the other medical personnel for the excellent care and compassion that helped Gina through this journey. She thought the world of all of you.
Per her wishes, private family services will be conducted. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Her famous last words when leaving were always, "Love you more" and "10-4"!!!
